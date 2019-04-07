On April 4, 2019, at the age of 89, Ethel Cromwell Jones, gracefully went home to be with the Lord with her family at her bedside. Born in Norfolk, Virginia the daughter of the late James P. Cromwell and Ophelia B. Cromwell; also adored by her step-father, the late Marvin Magness. Ethel grew up in Ocean View where she spent her time enjoying the Chesapeake Bay. Once married, she and Billy spent time on the West Coast before settling back east where Billy and their two sons made careers at Ford Motor Company. She was a member of Blackwater Baptist Church where she served in the Jennie McClain Circle. Ethel was an amazing mother and homemaker. She adored her family and loved spending time with them; especially at the beach. She treasured her time in the Outer Banks. Although, Ethel may have been her given name, "Honey" was chosen by her son Steven and those who loved her adopted it as well. There was truly no one sweeter. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, William H. Jones, Jr. and nephew Robert Hart, Jr.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lana Lee Jones-Murphy, William H. Jones, III, and Steven M Jones (April), grandchildren Meghan Justice (Nathan), Steven Kyle Jones, Jared Jones, Dalton Jones, and Cortney Jones; great grandchildren Karleigh, Shealynn, and Julian Justice; sister, Barbara Hart; nephew David Hart (Kim); niece Frances Hart; along with a host of great-nephews, extended family and special friends who adored her.Visitation with the family will take place on , April 10, 2019 from 6 -730pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. A Celebration of Ethel's Life will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2pm at Moyock Baptist Church, Moyock, NC with Pastor Victor Ramsey officiating; reception to follow. The family would like to thank the staff of Chesapeake Regional Hospital and The Sentara Hospice House for their compassionate care during this difficult time. Please visit her page www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note for the family Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019