Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hale Funeral Home - Norfolk
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
New Calvary Baptist Church
800 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA
Ethel Doris Kong


1941 - 2019
Ethel Doris Kong Obituary
Ethel Doris McDonald Kong , 77, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 due to cancer related complications. Visitation will be at Hale Funeral Home (2100 Ballentine Blvd in Norfolk) from 6-8pm on Thursday, September 12th. Funeral Services will be at 12 Noon on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at New Calvary Baptist Church, 800 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk.

In lieu of flowers, my Mother insisted that we request live plants. Her exact words, "I can't see or smell them once I'm gone! But the plants will continue to grow and multiply for years to come." That's Doris for you! www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019
