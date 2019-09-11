|
Ethel Doris McDonald Kong , 77, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 due to cancer related complications. Visitation will be at Hale Funeral Home (2100 Ballentine Blvd in Norfolk) from 6-8pm on Thursday, September 12th. Funeral Services will be at 12 Noon on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at New Calvary Baptist Church, 800 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk.
In lieu of flowers, my Mother insisted that we request live plants. Her exact words, "I can't see or smell them once I'm gone! But the plants will continue to grow and multiply for years to come." That's Doris for you! www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 11, 2019