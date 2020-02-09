|
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:30 PM
Ethel Frances Elliott Smith passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was 87 years old, born on November 14, 1932 in Hertford, North Carolina. She is predeceased by her parents, Marie Spivey Elliott and Norman Elliott, and her sisters, Anne and Myrtle. Frances grew up in Hertford and attended Perquimans County High School where she was a cheerleader, a member of the newspaper and yearbook clubs and won many awards in music.
On June 5, 1949 she married the love of her life, William Paul Smith, in Hertford. They were together for 68 years until Paul passed away in 2017. Frances was a devoted wife and the mother of five children, Paula Frances Sherlock (Ike), Phillip Norman Smith (Barbara), William Fred Smith (Pat), Paul Glenn Smith (Pat) and Susan Anne Feaster (Walker, deceased). Frances is also survived by ten adoring grandchildren, Geoff Sherlock, Cameron Sherlock, Jennifer Smith, Phillip Smith III, Ryan Smith, Kristen Froehlich, Michelle Brakke, Kathryn Smith, Nicole Feaster, and Nicholas Feaster. She had18 great-grandchildren, Zach, Kylie, Cameron, Eleanor, Oliver, Vivian, Madelynn, Bellamy, Juliana, Peyton, Lyia, Ty, Travis, Julia, Carter, Wesley, Avery and William. Frances and Paul also loved their dogs, Winston and Sunny.
Frances and Paul started their life together in Belvidere, North Carolina where Paul worked on his family's farm and Frances cared for their babies. In 1956, seeking better opportunities for the growing family, Paul found employment at NORSHIPCO and the young couple moved to Portsmouth. Frances became a teacher and then Director of The Beasley Foundation Kindergarten. She was the Director of this innovative free school for children of Academy Park for 18 years and touched the lives of over a thousand children. In her second career, her smiling face greeted customers at Merchant and Farmers, Dominion, First Union, Wachovia, and Wells Fargo before she retired from banking in 2008. In addition to raising five children, working fulltime, tending her flower gardens and being an incredible cook, she earned a Lifetime Virginia PTA award for her volunteer work at Moffett Elementary, Academy Park Elementary, Cradock Junior High, and Cradock High School. After moving to Cradock in 1965, she enjoyed Moose Lodge gatherings and NORSHIPCO Bingo parties with Paul and friends. She was active in her Sunday School class at Cradock Baptist Church, and after moving to Churchland in 1997, she was active at Western Branch Baptist.
Frances lived a full and rewarding life and was a ray of sunshine to everyone who knew her. She loved a good party and was the life of every family event. She was creative and artistic and exhibited her skills through painting, crocheting, sewing, and other craftwork. She was an avid collector of stamps, coins and Beanie Babies, interests she shared with her grandchildren. Frances enjoyed traveling with Paul to see her kids throughout America as well as in Spain, Germany, France, Bermuda, and Grand Turk and she loved family cruises to the Caribbean. She especially enjoyed her trips to Normandy Beach in 1985 and to the Panama Canal in 2009. Mom loved the Outer Banks, a passion she passed on to her children. She often bragged that she won the dance competition at The Casino when she was 14, a claim no one ever doubted.
Frances was an enthusiastic cheerleader and vocal umpire at endless numbers of sporting events featuring her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She believed that each of them was the outstanding star of every event. Frances and Paul enjoyed many years of entertaining family and friends at their home, especially at Christmas when they hosted the whole family. Grandma Frances will always be remembered by her grandchildren for her many Christmas surprises, her red Camaro, her yearly bag of school supplies and for her beautiful red hair that they knew was never to get splashed in the pool. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched, and her life will be celebrated by everyone who knew her.
Frances' final days were greatly eased by the loving care she received from Jacqueline Brodie, Fran Hetland, Juanita Peele and her favorite hairdresser, Linda Harrell. Churchland House was Frances' final home and her family will forever be grateful for the care, attention and many friendships she had with the staff and residents there, far too many to name individually but who will be remembered in our hearts. Frances always looked forward to the joyful services at Churchland House lead by Pastor Gregg Shelton and his wife, Candice, and she sang every hymn in her lovely soprano voice.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday night, February 10th at the Baker Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, Virginia with the celebration service at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11th at Baker Foster. The family will host a celebration following the service. A graveside gathering will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Cedar Wood Cemetery in Hertford, North Carolina where Frances will join Paul, Marie, Norman, and Anne for eternity. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020