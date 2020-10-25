On Tuesday October 20, 2020. God called Ethel home to eternal rest. Ethel Iceline Dukes was born to the late Paul and Lottie Rebecca Dukes on March 12,1940 in Andrews, SC. Ethel is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years Mr. Bernard Cherry, and her Son Michael Carlton Cherry; brothers James Lee Gordon, and John "Sonny" Dukes. In 1943, the family relocated to Charleston, SC. As a young girl Ethel accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior.; under the pastorate of the Reverend Doctor Benjamin Whipper Sr. Ethel loved church and was a dedicated member of the Sunday School. She made Charity Baptist her home church until her marriage. She completed her elementary education at Liberty Hill. She graduated from Bonds Wilson High School in 1959. While attending Bond Wilson High School Ethel became best friends with Mr. Carol Louis Lawrence, and Mrs. Elenoir Jackson. Their friendship transcended lifelong mending The Dukes, Lawrence, Jackson, and Cherry Families into one family unit. After graduating High School, Ethel met Bernard in the summer of 1959. The two dated for a little more than a year and made the decision to spend the rest of their lives together in marriage, on November 1, 1960, becoming lifelong soulmates. Bernard and Ethel traveled the globe together. Ethel was a devoted mother, one who always put the interests of her family first. She always saw to it that her children were given the best that she could provide in loving care, spiritual nourishment and material comforts. The example she lived day by day will forever be a goal for her family to strive to reach. Without doubt, she lived a life that was pleasing in the sight of God and in the presence of men. She touched many lives by always providing an encouraging word, sharing a radiant smile, that patented laugh, through her inviting spirit. Ethel retired from the Norfolk Public School System after 37 years of service in February 2020. Ethel was a profound, dedicated and a distinguished educator. She impacted the lives of students, teachers, parents, community leaders, faith-based leaders, and principles. Her compassion and wisdom made colossal breakthroughs at; Easton Preschool, Fairlawn Elementary, James Monroe Elementary, and Jacox Elementary. She was always energetic, and vibrant. She was part of the inauguration of a class of teacher assistants who received their Associates Degree in Early Childhood Education from TCC, in 2005.Ethel has worked with students of diverse populations and economic status. Ethel was blessed and anointed to convey her knowledge to students from Pre-K through Fifth Grade. These students went on to become the "Change Agents," in their perspective communities. Throughout the instructional day. Ethel could be seen in the hallways, cafeteria, and classrooms parting her love, wisdom, with her affectionate smile. Ethel stood on her convictions that students could be successful if they were afforded the appropriate tools, resources, and support to become, "Global Influences". Ethel leaves behind a great legacy of loved ones to cherish her memory forever. Three sons: Mark Shelton Dukes of Norfolk, Eric "EC" Cherry of New York, Bernard "Lil Bernie" Cherry II(Jessica) of Norfolk. Two brothers: Paul M. Dukes (Elaine) of Columbia SC., and Daniel Dukes of Brooklyn NY. The Lord blessed Ethel with a countless host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and lifelong friends. Homegoing service will be at Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday October 27,2020. Public viewing will be at 11AM. Homegoing Service will be at 12PM. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery. Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby is handling the arrangements.



