Ethel L. Harris



Mrs. Ethel L Harris, daughter of the late George Cromwell and Rosa Clemons, was born July 15, 1924 in Williamston, North Carolina. She attended the public schools of Bertie County and worked in various jobs until becoming a full time housewife.. At an early age she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and several churches including Miracle of Faith, Noble Street and New Mt Vernon where she was a dedicated member. As a founding member of Miracle of Faith, she served faithfully as a Deacon of the Church, member of the Missionary Ministry.



She was united in holy matrimony to the late Robert Lee Harris Sr. in May of 1950. This union was blessed with three children. Robert Harris preceded her in death on April 20th, 1995.



Mrs. Harris was active in several school and civic organization including the Cub Scouts of America as a den leader, Sunday School teacher and President of the Cavalier Manor Senior Citizens. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many members of the community especially its youth. Affectionately known as â€œMother Harrisâ€ to most of youth and teenagers on the block she often nurtured and guided them as her own. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers and trees that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Friday, June 14, 2019 at home in Portsmouth Virginia. She was preceded in death by her sister Susie Cross.



Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her (sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, etc) children: Robert, Garry and Eric (Melissa); grandchildren: Gabriel, Jacqueline, Garry Allan and Will; great grandchildren: Jiraiya, Jemma, Iris and Jubilee; daughter-in-law: Melissa Harris; god daughter: Sharon Powell and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral Friday, June 21, 2019 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, Eulogy by Rev. Vernon S. Lee. The burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, VA. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street.Portsmouth, VA. www.fisherfuneral.com



