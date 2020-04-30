|
departed this life on April 18, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories: step-daughters, Ann Darden (Dennis) of Boykins, and Gloria Mason (Kenneth) of Capron; step grandchildren, Tenesia Mack, Showanda Binns, Jaleesa Stith, Kendall Mason and Martrail Candis; step great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Joseph Barnes of Jersey City, NJ; devoted friends, Lee and Eva Westbrook; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held 2:00 PM, May 2, 2020 at City of Franklin Southview Cemetery, 409 Morton Ave., Franklin, Bishop Charlie Collins, eulogist. Viewing will be held from Noon until 5:00 PM, May 1, 2020 at the William M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 224 S. Main Street, Franklin. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 30, 2020