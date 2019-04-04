Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Mae Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel Mae Johnson Obituary
Ethel M. Johnson, 88, of Norfolk, VA, peacefully slipped away from her earthly life to enter her heavenly home on March 29, 2019. She was born in Norfolk County (now Chesapeake), VA, to the late James and Mary (Bell) Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony T. Johnson, Jr., three brothers, one sister, and two sons-in-law. Ethel is survived by four daughters, Angela J. Harrison, Judy â€œPauletteâ€ J. Walden (Olin), Maria J. Davis, and Veronica J. Calvin (Andreâ€™), six grandchildren, two great-grandsons, one sister, Carol J. Hughes, cousins, nieces, and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 6th, at 11 a.m. at NUMC, 6870 N. Military Highway, Norfolk, VA. Services Entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.