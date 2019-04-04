|
Ethel M. Johnson, 88, of Norfolk, VA, peacefully slipped away from her earthly life to enter her heavenly home on March 29, 2019. She was born in Norfolk County (now Chesapeake), VA, to the late James and Mary (Bell) Johnson. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony T. Johnson, Jr., three brothers, one sister, and two sons-in-law. Ethel is survived by four daughters, Angela J. Harrison, Judy â€œPauletteâ€ J. Walden (Olin), Maria J. Davis, and Veronica J. Calvin (Andreâ€™), six grandchildren, two great-grandsons, one sister, Carol J. Hughes, cousins, nieces, and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 6th, at 11 a.m. at NUMC, 6870 N. Military Highway, Norfolk, VA. Services Entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019