Ethel O. Williams


1931 - 2020
Ethel O. Williams Obituary
Ethel was born in Norfolk VA on December 26, 1931 and passed away on April 10, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping, golfing, cards, cooking family dinners and baking sweets for friends.

She was a graduate of Norview High School and retired as a supervisor from GMAC in 1990.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, TC; daughters, Susie and Poll; and beloved granddaughter, Kaylee.

She will be laid to rest at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Due to the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic arrangements are private.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020
