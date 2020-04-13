|
Ethel was born in Norfolk VA on December 26, 1931 and passed away on April 10, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping, golfing, cards, cooking family dinners and baking sweets for friends.
She was a graduate of Norview High School and retired as a supervisor from GMAC in 1990.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, TC; daughters, Susie and Polly; and beloved granddaughter, Kaylee.
She will be laid to rest at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Due to the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic arrangements are private.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 13, 2020