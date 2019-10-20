|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Ethel Petway Turnage, 97, of the 3200 block of Dogwood Dr., died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1921 and was a native of North Carolina. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Junious McCoy Turnage.
She is survived by her children, Judith T. Williams (Bob), Dan M. Turnage (Barbara), and Nancy T. Neigenfind (Kenny); seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and her special friends and neighbors, Mark Kujawski, Butch Carter and Joyce Fulgham.
The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Care of Portsmouth for all the love and care given to our mother.
Services will be private. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019