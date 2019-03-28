The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Ethel Whiman, 99, of Norfolk, passed away at home March 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jacob Whiman.She was the loving mother of Lawrence and David Whiman and their spouses Shari and David; proud grandmother of Matthew, Adam and Bridgette Whiman; adored sister, aunt and friend.Funeral services will be held in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. 12:30 P.M. Friday, March 29, 2019. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 28, 2019
