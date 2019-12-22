|
|
Etta Veronica Fisher passed peacefully on December 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Etta was born on May 27, 1955 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Willie, Jr. and Vivian Yates. She was the sixth of eleven children and was affectionately called Roni by her mother. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Clarence R. Yates, Terry L. Yates, Hilda F. Hopkins and Carol Y. Fulcher. She was a loving wife to Dwight and proud mother of her son Dana L. "Nuk" Fisher (Latonya). She was blessed with two bonus sons, Duane Fisher (Jackie) and Sean Goodman (Sabrina). Etta loved and cherished her grandchildren, Shane Neal Lawrence and Danya Leonna Fisher. In addition to her husband, sons, grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, Etta will be deeply missed by her siblings, Donald Roy Yates (Vivian), Willie Yates III, Timothy Evans Yates (Joan), Steve Dewayne Yates, Rosa Lee Yates and Ellen Sonalea Freeman (Calvin). Etta had a beautiful personality, smile and a laugh that was contagious. She never met a stranger. Win or lose the Redskins were her team. She will be missed immensely. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. Viewing will be from 10-11:00 am on Monday prior to the service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019