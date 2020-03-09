|
|
Eugene Burks, Sr, 84, of 1008 Wilcox Avenue, Portsmouth, Virginia 23704, transitioned on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia. Born in Stuttgart, Arkansas on January 9, 1936, he was the son of the late Henry and Bertha Burks. He and his siblings were raised by his Aunt Aretha. He faithfully served 20 years in the US Navy , he retired in 1970 and became self-employed as sole owner of B&B Stores and Burks's Cleaners. He leaves to cherish his memories five daughters Marilynn Carpenter, Michelle Glasper (Keith), Melinda Skeete (Cecil), Teresa Cooper (Keith), Bridget Diaz (Curtis), and three sons Eugene Burks, Jr (Carrie), Kenneth Burks (Kisha), Vashod Burks and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, Virginia 23434 directly after funeral services. A viewing will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm. The family will receive guest from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the American Legion Post, 2711 Peach Street, Portsmouth, Virginia 23704. Metropolitan Funeral Service Chapel, Portsmouth Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 9, 2020