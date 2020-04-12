|
|
Eugene "Gene" Contreras of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away on April 5th, 2020. He completed his walk into the garden of eternal life to be with his beloved Wife Maryann Lynch Contreras who preceded him in death last year in May 2019. They were married for over 55 years.
Devoted father of Cathy Fox (Stephen "Sam"), Jo Anne Garcia (Roberto) and Lorna Walsh (Christopher "Chris"). Loving Grandfather to Preston Annarino (Desi), Alicia Garcia, Cayden Garcia, twins Cooper and Benjamin Contreras and his first great grandchild Bryson Annarino. Dear brother to Albert Contreras from California. Brother-in-Law to Jim Lynch (Rosemarie "Sis") and John Lynch (Gail), preceded in death by sisters in laws Rose Bell-VanWagner, and Betty Lynch-Stanfield.
Gene was a PO First Class Cardiovascular Tech/Corpsman for over 23 years in the US Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran. He completed his Bachelors in Healthcare Administration at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and he was very proud to open the first cardiac catherization lab in Building 3 of the main campus of Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Hospital. He retired from the Navy in 1981 aboard the USS Nassau. After his retirement from the Navy, he also worked for Sentara Healthcare at Hampton Careplex in the Cardiac Cath Lab for over 10 years and then completed his cardiology career as a CVT with Dr. Mark W Clark of Hampton, Va. Gene loved cruising and camping across country with his wife, family and friends.
His hobbies included watching his beloved Redskins and watching his beloved NY Mets and Baltimore Orioles, playing cards and golf, garage and estate sales with Jim and Shirley, Jim and Sis, Lynn and Billy and all their friends from Ocala, Florida and Hampton Roads area of Virginia. Services are being handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia Hampton Roads Office, his Celebration of Life and Catholic Mass will be held at the Church of the Holy Family Catholic Church at a later date and interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or (1-866-232-8484)
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020