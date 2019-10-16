|
|
Eugene "Gene" Edward Kwiatkowski, born July 7, 1940 to Antoinette and Edward Kwiatkowski of Pittsburgh, PA passed peacefully surrounded by family on October 13, 2019. Gene attended Central Catholic High with his younger brother Richard. He enlisted in the US Navy and was selected for the Navy Enlisted Scientific Education Program at Purdue University where he met his future wife Beverly Howard. During his 21 year military career Gene reached the rank of CWO-4 and also cultivated a love for travel. Upon retirement Gene established a civilian career as a systems engineer at Amsec in Virginia Beach. Gene and Bev raised four children: Linda (David) Hooks, Rick (Lisa) Kwiatkowski, Mike (Darlene) Kwiatkowski and Cathy (Pat) Bowler. Gene was "Grandpa" & "Papa Gene" to his five adoring grandchildren: Laura, Mary, David, Emily and Brian Kwiatkowski. Gene and Bev traveled the world extensively. Travel destinations included Asia, Europe, South America and Africa. Gene particularly loved Hawaii where he acquired his signature "aloha" greeting and enjoyed frequent vacation visits with his family. Gene served as a docent at the military aviation museum in Va Beach offering tours and sharing his love for the warbirds and military history. Gene was a tennis enthusiast for over 50 years and was a member of both the Sandbridge Tennis Association and the Cape Henry Racquet Club. He will be fondly remembered by all his tennis buddies who enjoyed his storytelling and cheerful company. Gene was much beloved and will be greatly missed by his entire family, the Sandbridge community and all his fellow travelers. A celebration of his life will be held at Sandbridge Community Chapel United Methodist Church, Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to Sentara Hospice House. Beach Funeral Services handling arrangements. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019