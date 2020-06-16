SUFFOLK- Eugene "Pop" Lynch, 86, died June 13, 2020. A native of Goldsboro, North Carolina, he was predeceased by his parents, John Lemly and Lena Walters Lynch. Gene was a retired sheet metal mechanic with Ford Motor Car Corporation. He was an avid animal lover. Pop often opened his home to anyone in need, animal or person.
He is survived by his wife, Lillie Mae Moore Lynch; four sons, Duane Lynch and wife Angie, Cory Lynch and wife Laurie, Sean Lynch and wife Marlane and Shannon Lynch and wife Paula; eleven grandchildren, Amie, Tarah, Heather, Josh, Stacey, Kim, Brittney, Erica, Breanna, Amber and John; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will be private at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 16, 2020.