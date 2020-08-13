In loving memory of Eugene J. "Gene" Barker, Sr., who on August 11, 2020, surrounded by his family, went to be with his Heavenly Father and son, Michael.
Born October 13, 1931, Gene was a Master Jeweler and Watchmaker at Barker & Sons Jewelers alongside his son, Charles, serving the local community for 65 years. Gene served in the Virginia National Guard as a Staff Sergeant from 1949 - 1975. He requested the quote, "What Me? Worry?" at his departure. His love of family, life, and sense of humor will live in our hearts forever. He was a long-term member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Norfolk and served on the Board of Deacons.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who went above and beyond the call of duty. Kathy, Yvonne, Pat, "J", Tanya, and Barbara, we love you all from the bottom of our hearts!
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 65 years of marriage, Shirley; his daughter, Kathy and her son, Daniel; two sons, Eugene (Kim) and Charles (Tammy); and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Agnus Barker and sisters, Joan Mister (Billy) and Betty Dalton (Buddy).
Gene's memorial service will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.
God Speed!