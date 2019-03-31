Eugene Raymond Reuber, U.S. Navy (Ret.) of Chesapeake, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of March 30, 2019, following a 12-year battle with Alzheimerâ€™s. In his final hours, he was surrounded by his loving family, for whom he had ever been a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Born on September 19, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio, he was honored to serve with the men and women of the U.S. Navy for 20 years during several conflicts and the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he briefly worked in the private sector before returning to the Navy by way of civil service, ultimately spending 20 years at Naval Supply System Command (NAVSUP) in Norfolk, VA. His last days were spent in the grateful care of his caregivers, Jill and Marie, Chaplain James Goodbow, and Westminster-Canterbury hospice.Gene is survived by his devoted wife, Prudence Lee (Parris); sons, Christopher Scott and Cameron Sean; grandson, Parris Christopher; two sisters, Sherry Lynn (Colonel) and Cheryl (Evans); brother-in-law, Richard Evans; a brother, Daniel Reuber; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Reuber, and his best friend of almost six decades, Joe Noll, U.S. Navy (Ret.), who never left Geneâ€™s side throughout his final battle. Unwilling to be honored or remembered alone, no services or memorials will follow his passing until he is reunited with the love of his life beyond the veil. Their cremated remains will spend eternity in the paradise of Bermuda, where they met and commenced 56 wonderful years of marriage.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association at . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary