Eugene Wendell Colbert, 76, passed away at home on April 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and friends. Born on November 9, 1943, in Savannah, Georgia, Gene attended the public schools and was a member of the class of 1961 of Alfred E. Beach High Schools.
After two years in college, Gene moved to Washington, D.C. where he began an illustrious career in law enforcement and industrial security. His 31-year tenure included advancement through the ranks to become Inspector and District Supervisor for the Federal Protective Service Department. Later he was promoted to Specialist and Deputy Chief for Security at the Naval Supply Systems Command and was selected to attend the 120th session at the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia. Gene retired as Senior Security Specialist for the Inspector General Team, a position that required international travel.
After retirement from government service, Gene successfully transitioned to senior work assignments at Belk-Leggett Stores and with Smithfield Foods, a Division of Murphy Brown LLC.
Gene was an avid fisherman and very active in promoting the sport to family and friends. He was a member of several fishing clubs and received many citations and awards. He regularly supplied fish for community charity events and for fund raisers at his church.
Gene is predeceased by his parents, Jack B. Colbert and Anna Chaplin Colbert
McDuffie, and brothers, Jack Colbert and Willie McDuffie, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Williams Colbert; sons, Patrick Eugene and Wendel Scott; his siblings and their spouses, Benjamin (Deborah), Charles (Lillian) Charlene Cobbs (Edward, Sr.), Willie Ann Mayes, Larraine Wright (Arthur), Raymond McDuffie (Pearlene), Mary Karen Marshall (Gordon), and James Allen McDuffie; sister-in-law, Wilda Johnson Colbert; and a host of nieces and nephews and many friends.
Due to coronavirus gathering restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate a life well lived will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Norfolk United Methodist Church, 6870 N. Military Highway, Norfolk, VA 23518. Arrangements are under the direction of Hollomon-Brown, Indian River Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020