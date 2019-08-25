|
Virginia Beach- Eugenia "Gene" West Ferrell, 93, of Virginia Beach passed away on August 21, 2019. Eugenia, a native of Richmond, VA, was the daughter of the late Alma Winslow West and Edward Effinger West. She was also predeceased by her former husband Samuel Bennett Ferrell, and her brothers Edward, John, Beverley, and David West. Eugenia was a proud graduate of both Madison College and the University of North Carolina; she used her degrees in French, English, and Education from these schools to pursue an early teaching career first in Wakefield, VA, and then in Richmond public schools before marrying and raising a family. She would later substitute in Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Eugenia was an active member of Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal church, participating in the choir, Women of the Church, Last Tuesday Supper group, and Day School board. She also volunteered with community groups like the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach and enjoyed the comradery of Alliance Francaise. Before her time in many ways, Eugenia was an early advocate for support of the mentally ill. In 1968, she created the Schizophrenia Foundation of VA and served as its president for many years. This organization eventually evolved into SF-AMI and continues its work today as NAMI-VA. In 1993, Eugenia received the Governor's Award for Volunteering Excellence from then Virginia Governor Douglas Wilder for her dedication. She was also presented with the Joshua S. Collins Award of Excellence in 2007 by NAMI of Virginia. She valued education, music, literature, the arts, travel, and had a love for all types of people. She strived to instill these values in her daughters from an early age. Eugenia is survived by her four daughters: Ellen Caldwell of Tucson, AZ; Melinda Jenkins, of Glen Allen, VA; Natalie Trem and Catherine Walker, both of Virginia Beach; sons-in-law Darrell Jenkins and Walter Caldwell; brother Stephen West of Richmond; sisters Joanne Stebick of Richmond, Betsy Nuttycombe of Newport News, Mary Faith West of Charlottesville, and Kathleen Straight of Fairfax; six grandchildren, Bennett Jenkins, Claire J. Baughan (Chris), Rachel C. Schmidt (Chris), Madeleine Caldwell, Scott Trem, and Tyler Trem (Nofar); and five great-grandchildren, Summer Trem, Eloise Schmidt, Violet Schmidt, Caroline Baughan, and Theo Trem; several cousins, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Eugenia's life will be held Saturday, August 31, at 10 a.m., at Eastern Shore Chapel, 2020 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, 23454. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the ESC church music fund or to NAMI, the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD, 21297; volunteering time to any community organization that serves to promote health, kindness, and/or unity would also be a fitting tribute to Eugenia's memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019