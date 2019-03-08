Home

More Obituaries for EUGENIA MILLER
EUGENIA WICKENS MILLER

EUGENIA WICKENS MILLER Obituary
Eugenia W. Miller (93), of Chesapeake, passed away on March 4, 2019. Born inNorfolk to the late Effie Jones and Emeory Wickens, Jean was predeceased by herhusband of 50 years Simon R. Miller; sisters Evelyn Sawyer and Edith Lynn; and brothers, Larry, Edwin, and Elmer. She is survived by her son, Doug and grandson,Bryan. A celebration of her life will be held Sat. March 9th, 2 pm at Holloman-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. Additional information and condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
