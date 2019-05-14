|
|
Eula â€œLoisyâ€ Phillips Spence, 71, went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2019. She is predeceased by her sister, Irene Wiggins; and her brothers, Robert Robinson and Dennis Phillips.She is survived by her sons, Marcus Wilson and his wife, Carla, Brian Tucker, Eric Tucker and Joshua Spence; her grandchildren, Justin Wilson, Brianna, E.J., and Maliegha â€œGabbyâ€ Tucker, Josh, Jonah and Jeremiah Spence; great-grandchildren, Aadaya and Aaiden Coleman-Tucker; her brothers, Butch Phillips and Larry Jennings; and her sister, Phyllis Dominque.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm on Thursday at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 14, 2019