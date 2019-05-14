The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for Eula Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eula Phillips "Loisy" Spence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eula Phillips "Loisy" Spence Obituary
Eula â€œLoisyâ€ Phillips Spence, 71, went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2019. She is predeceased by her sister, Irene Wiggins; and her brothers, Robert Robinson and Dennis Phillips.She is survived by her sons, Marcus Wilson and his wife, Carla, Brian Tucker, Eric Tucker and Joshua Spence; her grandchildren, Justin Wilson, Brianna, E.J., and Maliegha â€œGabbyâ€ Tucker, Josh, Jonah and Jeremiah Spence; great-grandchildren, Aadaya and Aaiden Coleman-Tucker; her brothers, Butch Phillips and Larry Jennings; and her sister, Phyllis Dominque.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm on Thursday at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now