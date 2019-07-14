The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice McPherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Ashe McPherson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Ashe McPherson Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Eunice, 91, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2019. She led a life of service to Jesus, her family, her neighborhood, community, and to the world through generous missionary work. She was an artist, a seamstress and a designer. Eunice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wendel Glenwood McPherson; parents; two sisters; and a brother.

She is survived by her three daughters, Laura Kathryn Smith, Mary Colleen McPherson White, and Cheryl McPherson Rodgers; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Her daughter Mary dedicated her life to caring for her mother and father. Never were parents cared for more lovingly and well.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. Burial will be private. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now