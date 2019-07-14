|
|
PORTSMOUTH- Eunice, 91, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2019. She led a life of service to Jesus, her family, her neighborhood, community, and to the world through generous missionary work. She was an artist, a seamstress and a designer. Eunice was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wendel Glenwood McPherson; parents; two sisters; and a brother.
She is survived by her three daughters, Laura Kathryn Smith, Mary Colleen McPherson White, and Cheryl McPherson Rodgers; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Her daughter Mary dedicated her life to caring for her mother and father. Never were parents cared for more lovingly and well.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. Burial will be private. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019