Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Eunice's life story with friends and family

Share Eunice's life story with friends and family



Services Conducted in the Ceremonial Chapel of E. Vaughn Wray Funeral Establishment 5873 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk (757) 327-4400 www.evaughnwray.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store