Eunice H. Smith
1919 - 2020
Eunice H. Smith, 101, of Chesapeake, VA passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born on April 26, 1919, in Norfolk, VA she was the daughter of William Carey and Maude McCubbin Harper. She is preceded in death by her husband William E. Smith and her son Stuart Brandon Smith of Chesapeake, VA. She is survived by her daughter Diane S. Barker and husband, Robert of Williamsburg, VA, and her daughter Martha R. Smith, of Chesapeake, VA. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, November 7 at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the Chesapeake Humane Society, at https://chesapeakehumane.org/donate/. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
