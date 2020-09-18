1/1
Eunice S. Frazier
Eunice S Frazier, Mother of William, Rufus, and Charles Frazier transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born and raised in the Old Huntersville section of Norfolk Virginia. Eunice worked for many years in the Hampton City School System as a teacher then principal.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Earl Frazier, and leaves to mourn her passing her brother Charles Sears from OH, her sisters Lucy McCray(Bob) from AZ, and Lula Rogers from Chesapeake, VA. She also leaves behind daughters in love Shirley, Michelle and Terri Frazier along with seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation, Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1 to 6pm. Homegoing service Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12 noon Perkins Funeral Home 251 W Queen St, Hampton VA.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
SEP
19
Service
12:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
