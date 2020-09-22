1/1
Eva Dickens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Eva Dickens, a native of Nash County, NC and longtime resident of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 19th, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. She was born to John Henry Vick and Essie Gertrude Davis Vick of Nash County, NC. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard Lee "Sam" Dickens.

Eva celebrated every stage of her long and colorful life. She enjoyed country music, dancing, travel, and socializing with her family and many friends. She was a member of The Moose Lodge of South Norfolk and The Red Hat Society. She will be fondly remembered as a loving Mother and Grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Richard Lee "Dicki" Dickens, Jr. and his Wife Theresa, and Victoria D. Baskett and her Husband William. In addition to her two children, Eva is survived by five Grandchildren, five Great-Grandchildren, and many Nieces and Nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Dr. Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A graveside service will be held that same day at 3:00pm at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd. Norfolk, VA 23502.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
01:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved