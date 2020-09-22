Mrs. Eva Dickens, a native of Nash County, NC and longtime resident of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 19th, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. She was born to John Henry Vick and Essie Gertrude Davis Vick of Nash County, NC. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard Lee "Sam" Dickens.
Eva celebrated every stage of her long and colorful life. She enjoyed country music, dancing, travel, and socializing with her family and many friends. She was a member of The Moose Lodge of South Norfolk and The Red Hat Society. She will be fondly remembered as a loving Mother and Grandmother.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Richard Lee "Dicki" Dickens, Jr. and his Wife Theresa, and Victoria D. Baskett and her Husband William. In addition to her two children, Eva is survived by five Grandchildren, five Great-Grandchildren, and many Nieces and Nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a funeral service at 2:00pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home 5033 Rouse Dr. Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A graveside service will be held that same day at 3:00pm at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd. Norfolk, VA 23502.
