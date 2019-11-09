The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Deep Creek Baptist Church,
250 Mill Creek Parkway,
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Eva Eldona Tiner Obituary
Eva Eldona Tiner, 85, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Born in Lillian, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Frederick Gilley and Sadie Albert Beal Gilley. She was predeceased by two sisters, Annie Loree Carter and Tommie Lounette Quinn; and a granddaughter, Rachel Tiner. Mrs. Tiner loved and served the Lord at Deep Creek Baptist Church singing in the choir and in the nursery. She had a great love for children, animals and her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She always had a smile to share and a kind word with everyone.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 63 years, Bennie C. Tiner, Sr.; children, Bennie C. Tiner, Jr. (Theresa) and E. Donita DeZenzo (Raymond); grandchildren, Thomas (Lindsey), Amy (Kevin), Bennie III (Margie) Nicholas (Analiese) and Eva Marie (Allen); ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth, Lucille, Nancy and Sandra.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Deep Creek Baptist Church, 250 Mill Creek Parkway, Chesapeake 23323. A reception will follow in the church.

A graveside interment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday in Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Monday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 9, 2019
