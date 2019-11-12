The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Eva Eldona Tiner

Eva Eldona Tiner Obituary
Eva Eldona Tiner, 85, passed away November 7, 2019.

A graveside interment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12th in Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Deep Creek Baptist Church, 250 Mill Creek Parkway, Chesapeake 23323. A reception will follow in the church.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 12, 2019
