Eva Eldona Tiner, 85, passed away November 7, 2019.
A graveside interment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12th in Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Deep Creek Baptist Church, 250 Mill Creek Parkway, Chesapeake 23323. A reception will follow in the church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 12, 2019