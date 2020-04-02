|
|
Eve danced her way into heaven on March 29th, 2020. A strong woman with the softest hands and a servant heart, molding lives and planting love in every way. Bringing the community together at " Reflections Restaurant" and giving back was a passion. She loved family gatherings especially Easter, dressed as the famous bunny. For those of you that really knew her, SMILE BIG, LAUGH HARD , EAT A CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE , SIP ON SOME GRAND MARNIER and FLASH A RANDOM STRANGER, she would love this!
Left to carry on her true reflections are husband Clyde w. Carpenter; son Stephen ( Randy) and wife Lynne House, daughters Linda Johnson and Tracie Helton. Grandchildren; Jay/Christie Sawyer, Lexus South, Ryan/Mary Peyton, Annette/ Josh Parsons; 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews
Celebration of life will be determined at at later date. In lue of flowers please consider donating to the following organization in Eve's honor.
( www.alz.org )
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2020