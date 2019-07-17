Eva Lynne Hughes, 56, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born October 3, 1962 in Williamson, WV and was a longtime resident of Norfolk, VA. Eva lived life to the fullest. She valued her time spent with her family and those close to her. She always believed a stranger was just someone she hadnâ€™t met yet. She is loved and missed beyond measure.



She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald Leigh Hughes and sister Michelle Smith. She is survived by her mother Joyce(Wayne) Smith, brother Robbie(Mary) Hughes, brother Wayne Smith Jr, sister Christina(Casey) Phillips, her three children, daughter Jamie(Brian) Hughes, daughter Kaitlin Wolfington and son Travis Wolfington, her three grandchildren that were her entire world Landen, Brooke, and Ryleigh, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews that she all loved with every breath in her.



Please join us to celebrate Evaâ€™s life Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Moose Lodge located at 1400 George Washington Hwy N, Chesapeake, VA 23323. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019