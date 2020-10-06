1/1
Eva M. Powell
1936 - 2020
Eva M. (Dolly) Powell, 84, of the 900 block of Spaulding Dr. passed away on October 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Beaufort County, South Carolina on August 30, 1936. Eva was a graduate of Robert Smalls High School. She retired from Bradley's Department Store and was a member of Olive Grove Baptist Church where she served as a Deaconess, Pastor's Aid, Missionaries and Senior Ushers. She is survived by her husband, Otis Powell and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Olive Grove Baptist Church, 1034 Albert Ave, Norfolk, VA 23513. A viewing will be held, 2pm - 6pm, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Olive Grove Baptist Church
1 entry
October 5, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Darlene Johnson
