Walton Funeral Home
2701 Holland Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
(757) 427-0988
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Generation Worship Center
3025 S. Military Hwy
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian Antioch Church
2200 Palmer St.
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Eva Mae Jones Obituary
On Friday, October 18, 2019 the Lord called home, Eva Mae McQuillia Jones, 82. Eva is the widow of Elmore Jones, and is preceded in death by two sons; Elmore Jones Jr., and Phillip Jones, her father, Hammie McQuillia, and mother, Eva McQuillia Bowers. She leaves to cherish her memories, four daughters; Gloria Johnson, Patricia Hemingway (James), Sharon Mitchell, and Sylvia Saunders (Pastor Tony), and her son, Orlando Jones. She will also be missed by three sisters; Lillie M. Rivers, Bessie M. McQuillia, and Mary Silvers, and two brothers; Hammie McQuillia, Jr., and Mack McQuillia.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 24 at New Generation Worship Center, 3025 S. Military Hwy, Chesapeake. Eva's life celebration will begin at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Christian Antioch Church, 2200 Palmer St., Portsmouth. Condolences may be offered at waltonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019
