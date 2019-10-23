|
|
On Friday, October 18, 2019 the Lord called home, Eva Mae McQuillia Jones, 82. Eva is the widow of Elmore Jones, and is preceded in death by two sons; Elmore Jones Jr., and Phillip Jones, her father, Hammie McQuillia, and mother, Eva McQuillia Bowers. She leaves to cherish her memories, four daughters; Gloria Johnson, Patricia Hemingway (James), Sharon Mitchell, and Sylvia Saunders (Pastor Tony), and her son, Orlando Jones. She will also be missed by three sisters; Lillie M. Rivers, Bessie M. McQuillia, and Mary Silvers, and two brothers; Hammie McQuillia, Jr., and Mack McQuillia.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, October 24 at New Generation Worship Center, 3025 S. Military Hwy, Chesapeake. Eva's life celebration will begin at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Christian Antioch Church, 2200 Palmer St., Portsmouth. Condolences may be offered at waltonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019