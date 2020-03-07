|
Eva McCormick Horne, 99, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Born in Chilhowie, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Franklin McCormick and Anna Blessing McCormick. She was also predeceased by her husband, Richard Edwin Horne; siblings, Alice Louvania, Mary Ocie, Charles Franklin, Pearl Ester, John Christman, Anna Pauline, Katherine Virginia, Paul Harvey and Edna Elizabeth; a son-in-law, William A. Thompson, Jr.; a granddaughter, Huntley Thompson Kendall. Eva worked as a supervisor at Burlington Industries, and later worked at the U.S. Capital as a Tour Director. She was a member of Chilhowie United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Anna Katherine "Kitty" Thompson; a son, Richard Edwin Horne, Jr. (Sue); grandchildren, William A. Thompson, III (Janis), Tonya Sue Singer (Chris); a grandson-in-law, David Charles Kendall; a great-grandchildren, Peyton Crew Kendall, Sadie Josephine Thompson, Scarlette Alexander Thompson, Tilley Mae Thompson, Clara Sue Thompson, Eliza Jane Thompson, Chloe Cheyenne Singer and Emma Grace Singer; a great-great granddaughter, Addison.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile, Chesapeake Regional Homecare Services, Comfort Care Hospice or Chilhowie United Methodist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2020