The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map

Eva McCormick Horne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva McCormick Horne Obituary
Eva McCormick Horne, 99, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Born in Chilhowie, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Franklin McCormick and Anna Blessing McCormick. She was also predeceased by her husband, Richard Edwin Horne; siblings, Alice Louvania, Mary Ocie, Charles Franklin, Pearl Ester, John Christman, Anna Pauline, Katherine Virginia, Paul Harvey and Edna Elizabeth; a son-in-law, William A. Thompson, Jr.; a granddaughter, Huntley Thompson Kendall. Eva worked as a supervisor at Burlington Industries, and later worked at the U.S. Capital as a Tour Director. She was a member of Chilhowie United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Anna Katherine "Kitty" Thompson; a son, Richard Edwin Horne, Jr. (Sue); grandchildren, William A. Thompson, III (Janis), Tonya Sue Singer (Chris); a grandson-in-law, David Charles Kendall; a great-grandchildren, Peyton Crew Kendall, Sadie Josephine Thompson, Scarlette Alexander Thompson, Tilley Mae Thompson, Clara Sue Thompson, Eliza Jane Thompson, Chloe Cheyenne Singer and Emma Grace Singer; a great-great granddaughter, Addison.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile, Chesapeake Regional Homecare Services, Comfort Care Hospice or Chilhowie United Methodist Church.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -