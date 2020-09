Evan Daniel Franklin, 25, passed away too soon on September 23, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA to Donn Leigh Franklin and Sandra Holloway Williams. Evan is remembered as a gentle giant, a protector, and a hard worker. He had a servant's heart and never met a stranger. Evan was a big movie buff and an avid listener of heavy metal music. He always lent a helping hand to those in need and was selfless to the very end. Evan loved his job as a glazier (glass worker), he prided himself on his work and always worked toward an amazing product (employed at Walker & Laberge). Evan was witty and fun loving, always putting a smile on people's faces; he was so accepting and loving of everybody. Evan loved his friends and family fiercely, with all his heart.Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Sandra H. Williams (Lee); father, Donn L. Franklin; sister, Chloe B. Franklin; maternal grandmother, Gwen Holloway; paternal grandparents, Robert D. and Addie Mae Franklin and numerous other loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Marvin Holloway.A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11am at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or to share a story with the family.