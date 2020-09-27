Evan Daniel Franklin, 25, passed away too soon on September 23, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA to Donn Leigh Franklin and Sandra Holloway Williams. Evan is remembered as a gentle giant, a protector, and a hard worker. He had a servant's heart and never met a stranger. Evan was a big movie buff and an avid listener of heavy metal music. He always lent a helping hand to those in need and was selfless to the very end. Evan loved his job as a glazier (glass worker), he prided himself on his work and always worked toward an amazing product (employed at Walker & Laberge). Evan was witty and fun loving, always putting a smile on people's faces; he was so accepting and loving of everybody. Evan loved his friends and family fiercely, with all his heart.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Sandra H. Williams (Lee); father, Donn L. Franklin; sister, Chloe B. Franklin; maternal grandmother, Gwen Holloway; paternal grandparents, Robert D. and Addie Mae Franklin and numerous other loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Marvin Holloway.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11am at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
where you may view the service if unable to attend or to share a story with the family.