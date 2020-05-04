Evangelist Sharon Happoldt Church
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evangelist's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sept 28, 1955 - May 1, 2020. In Loving Memory.

Sharon Nanier Happoldt Church went to be with her Lord on May 1, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Throughout her life and up until her last breath, she held an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and joyfully shared it with everyone she met. She touched all of our lives with unconditional love, grace, and humor when she knew you needed it most. She is a graduate of Old Dominion University ('81), a Navy veteran, and a member of Glorious Church of Deliverance in Statesville, NC. Sharon is survived by her devoted husband, Purnell Church; son Samuel Curtis Justin Happoldt, his wife Stephanie, and their beautiful family (FAA); daughter, Purshara Church Gray and her husband, Eric Tyler; sister Minnie Young of Valdosta, GA; brothers Samuel Happoldt, Jr of Henderson, KY, Selester Happoldt of Drexel, NC, and Spencer Happoldt of Chesapeake, VA; and a host of beloved family members that she cherished. A private funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA. Forever and Always; God is faithful.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved