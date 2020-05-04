Sept 28, 1955 - May 1, 2020. In Loving Memory.



Sharon Nanier Happoldt Church went to be with her Lord on May 1, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Throughout her life and up until her last breath, she held an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ and joyfully shared it with everyone she met. She touched all of our lives with unconditional love, grace, and humor when she knew you needed it most. She is a graduate of Old Dominion University ('81), a Navy veteran, and a member of Glorious Church of Deliverance in Statesville, NC. Sharon is survived by her devoted husband, Purnell Church; son Samuel Curtis Justin Happoldt, his wife Stephanie, and their beautiful family (FAA); daughter, Purshara Church Gray and her husband, Eric Tyler; sister Minnie Young of Valdosta, GA; brothers Samuel Happoldt, Jr of Henderson, KY, Selester Happoldt of Drexel, NC, and Spencer Happoldt of Chesapeake, VA; and a host of beloved family members that she cherished. A private funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA. Forever and Always; God is faithful.



