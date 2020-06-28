Evelyn Ashton Yates Randolph, 85, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on June 26 in Norfolk, VA. A child of Chuckatuck and the Chesapeake Bay, Evelyn was as amiable as she was easygoing.
Born in Richmond, VA on January 20, 1935 to Dorothy Cox Moore and Charles S. Yates, she attended Chuckatuck High School and Old Dominion College. Evelyn married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) D. Randolph, on June 26, 1954. She then became a mom to four beautiful children and dedicated her life to raising them with sound values and good humor.
In her career she worked as a realtor for William E. Wood and Associates as an agent & broker and retired after 35 years of service. Evelyn was involved in Norfolk Junior Women's Club and Kings Daughters Children's Hospital Charities.
Evelyn loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed travel, shopping, gardening and working the crossword and sudoku puzzles. Evelyn and Bob, prioritized family gatherings, organizing biannual Nags Head vacations on the Outer Banks for the entire clan. She and her husband also spearheaded family cruises to the Caribbean, Europe and Alaska. They spent a great deal of time at their homes in Chesapeake Beach and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Evelyn enjoyed snow skiing and tennis in her earlier years. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed family gatherings centered on holiday and birthday celebrations. Evelyn was a dedicated wife to Bob and spent many hours as an audience member enjoying his numerous operatic performances.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters Jacqueline Cowles and Susan Sheffield.
Evelyn is survived by her spouse of 66 years, Robert D. Randolph, her children: Thomas P. Randolph and his wife Amy of Afton, VA, Judith (Tucker) Jaxtheimer and her husband Greg of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Cynthia Harrelson and her husband Michael of Bozeman MT, David B. Randolph and his wife Rosemary of Norfolk, VA. She is also survived by two sisters and two brothers. Evelyn was blessed with 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Thursday, July 2nd at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.