Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Evelyn B. Harris, 81, of Norfolk, VA, passed away April 19, 2019.Born in Randolph County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Obert and Irene Burrow. She was a retired Property Manager.Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy L. Harris; two sons, Timothy D. and Linwood C. Harris; brother, O. C. Burrow, Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Dawn Harris. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Cynthia Joyce Weiss; two sons, Lee J. Harris and wife, Sherry, and Eric V. Harris; a sister, Lillian Jordan; a daughter-in-law, Shawynee Denardo; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. The family suggest flowers be sent in the form of live plants in her memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
