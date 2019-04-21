|
|
Evelyn B. Harris, 81, of Norfolk, VA, passed away April 19, 2019.Born in Randolph County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Obert and Irene Burrow. She was a retired Property Manager.Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy L. Harris; two sons, Timothy D. and Linwood C. Harris; brother, O. C. Burrow, Jr.; and a daughter-in-law, Dawn Harris. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Cynthia Joyce Weiss; two sons, Lee J. Harris and wife, Sherry, and Eric V. Harris; a sister, Lillian Jordan; a daughter-in-law, Shawynee Denardo; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. The family suggest flowers be sent in the form of live plants in her memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019