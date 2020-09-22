Evelyn Bailey Hayden, 98, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away on Thursday evening, September 17, 2020.Born in Rock, MD on December 21, 1921, to the late Basil J. Bailey and Nettie Hartwell, Evelyn was the third of nine children. She was raised in Mercer County, (Bluefield), WV, graduated from Beaver High School, where she lettered in basketball, then set out on a journey that would end in Portsmouth, VA where she met and married the love of her life, Edward N. Hayden. They were together for fifty years until his death on December 31, 1991.Evelyn was predeceased by her brothers, Basil, Alfred, Wilson, Wilford, Bob, and Chuck Bailey; and sisters, Joyce Walsh and Betty Sue Hurt; and great grandson, Christian Lewis. She is survived by her children, Edward Hayden, Jr. (Nancy), Betty Brantley (Duke), and Larry Hayden (Michele); seven grandchildren, Steven Brantley (Alison), Jeffery Brantley (Lisa), Jennifer Goodrow (Brian), Dr. Edward Hayden, III (Andrea), Samantha Hayden, Amanda Dean, and Todd Dean (Angela); seven great-grandchildren, Sebastian Lewis, Jack and Ryan Hayden, Lily Goodrow, Amber Impavido, Brianna Dean and J.C. King; and a host of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Snellings Funeral Home, at 1144 George Washington Highway, N., Chesapeake, VA 23323. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 1 PM. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at: