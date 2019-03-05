Evelyn Brooks Emanuel (Nanny) passed away in her home in Decatur, Georgia on March 4, 2019 at the age of 103. Evelyn was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Her family moved to Norfolk the following year. A 1933 honor graduate of Maury High School, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Emanuel, who died in 1987 after 52 years of marriage, and by her sisters, Irene Schweitzer and Mildred Faverman. She is survived by her three children, Anne Emanuel Klein of Portsmouth, Virginia; Martin Emanuel and his wife Anne of Decatur, and Mark Emanuel of Atlanta; by her four grandchildren, Jill Klein of Atlanta, Doug Klein and his wife Deborah of Evanston, Illinois; Brooks Emanuel of Decatur; and Ben Emanuel and his wife Jessica Sterling of Atlanta; and by eight great grandchildren, Madeleine, Tovah, Ari, Gabriel, and Ella Klein of Evanston; and Theo, Cary, and Evan Emanuel of Atlanta.After her children were grown, she took pride in working for Champion Maps where she was the top salesperson year after year. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross. She was a member of Congregation Beth El in Norfolk.Evelyn moved to Virginia Beach in 1989. She attributed her good health to a life long habit of daily walkingâ€"especially walking on the shoreline and in the surf as the waves brokeâ€"which she did virtually everyday until moving to Decatur in 2011.With her outgoing personality, she was a friend to all. She had a lively sense of humor and was easily moved to laughter, and she enjoyed the companionship of her family, friends, and care givers until the end of her life.A graveside funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Granby Street in Norfolk on Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 at 10:30. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Beth El or charity of the donorâ€™s choice. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be set to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary