Evelyn Brooks Hood, 89, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on September 27, 2020.Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late O'Quinn and Bertha Brooks and the widow of David Edward Hood, her husband of 63 years, who passed away in January. She loved serving and attending at Victory Baptist Church. She was an avid reader who loved to garden and sew.A loving mother, grandmother, and sister, who was immensely proud of her family, Evelyn is survived by three daughters, Veronica Hood (fiancÃ©, Jeff), Sandra Smith (Miles), and Paula Lynch (Shannon); two grandchildren, Amber and Johnathan; and a great-grandson, Dezmon.Viewing will be available Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. and the family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at: