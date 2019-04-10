|
|
Evelyn Cutchins McKinney, 87, of the 2900 block of East Point Drive, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in her residence. A native of Portsmouth, she was the widow of Robert L. McKinney, Jr. She was active in the Western Branch Athletic Club.Survivors include a son, Robert L. McKinney III of Chesapeake and three grandchildren, Reed L., Hannah M. and Ross L. McKinney.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in Evergreen Memorial Park. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019