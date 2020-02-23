|
|
SUFFOLK- Evelyn "Lynn" Benson, 90, passed away on February 21, 2020. A native of Oak Park, Illinois, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert C. Benson; parents, Fred and Gladys Compton Challiss; and step-mother, Jane Fortney Challis. Lynn was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Suffolk and was active in the Worship Committee at Lake Prince Woods. While living in Prescott, AZ, she completed training for Stephan Ministries.
She is survived by three children, Scott Benson and wife Babs of Chesterfield, VA, Donna Benson of Cheyenne, WY, and Gary Benson of Dallas, TX; five grandchildren, Emily Benson of Winchester, VA, Kelly Strunk and husband Artie of Midlothian, VA, Stefan Szlendak of Austin, TX, Zach Szlendak of Broomfield, CO and Andre Szlendak of Salt Lake City, UT; and great-grandsons, Landon and Noah Strunk.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 2730 Bridge Road, Suffolk. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020