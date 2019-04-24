Evelyn Clare Goldsmith, 82, of the 100 block of Haviland Road Chesapeake, died April 22, 2019 in her home. Born in Cavite City, Phillipines she was the daughter of the late William Henry Clare and Trinidad de los Reyes Clare.Mrs. Goldsmith was orphaned at 14 years old, she survived the occupation of the Philipines and fulfilled her life long wish of rasing a family. Mrs. Goldsmith was a Roman Catholic. Mrs. Goldsmith was preceded in death by her husband Larry E. Goldsmith. Survivors include her daughter Melody Claire Corwin and her husband Patrick of Suffolk, two sons; Michael G. Goldsmith and his wife Karen of Norfolk, W. Bryan Goldsmith and his wife Anniette of Chesapeake, two sisters; Mary Trias of Stockton, CA., Judy Caro of Glendora, CA. and three grandchildren; Zachary, Rachel, and Elizabeth.Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary