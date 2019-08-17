|
|
Evelyn Coleman McElrath, 80, passed into eternal peace August 13, 2019. She entered this life on July 12, 1939. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Charles Henry McElrath, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Cheryl Roulhac; son, Charles Henry McElrath Jr. (Rhonda), four sisters, Carolyn Coleman, Irene Foy (George), Brenda Bellamy (Octavious), Sandra Speller; four grandchildren, Corey Roulhac, Tawanda Noble, Chelcie McElrath and Corbin McElrath; 4 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. A funeral will be held Monday, August 19th at 11 a.m. at St Mark RZUA Church, Norfolk. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 17, 2019