Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 494-1404
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Basilica of St. Mary
Norfolk, VA
Evelyn D Proctor Obituary
Evelyn D. Proctor, 94, beloved mother, aunt, sister-in-law and friend, peacefully passed away on Monday, February 7, 2019 at her home in Chesapeake. She was predeceased by her cherished husband, Emory, son Carter and her siblings John C. Diamond, Jr. and Clotilde D. McKee. She is survived by her children Emory Jr., John and Patricia, grandsons Justin and Andre, great- granddaughter Helena, as well many nieces and nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be held at Basilica of St. Mary, Norfolk on February 12th at 11am, with burial following at St. Maryâ€™s Cemetery, Norfolk which are organized and arranged by Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2019
