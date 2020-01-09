|
Evelyn E. Goode, 80, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Evelyn was born on September 19, 1939 in Rutherford, NC to the late Faye and Theannie Owens.
Evelyn loved serving the community and their educators with in-home childcare for 20+ years. She enjoyed playing bingo with friends and family. But most of all, she was passionate about baseball, especially the Nationals.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, James Goode Jr.; sister, Sue Pollard; and grandson in-law, Andre Bourgeois II. Surviving to cherish her memory are son, Stephen Goode and wife Claudia; daughter, Stacey Holt and husband Jeffery; sister, Jenell Greene and husband Junior; grandchildren, Jennifer Bourgeois, Riley Holt, Avery Holt, Jackie Truelove and Kriss Truelove Jr.
A service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home with a burial to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to or Children's Hospital of Kings Daughters. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 9, 2020