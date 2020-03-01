|
Evelyn Ewell, 93, passed away on February 28, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1926 in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She is predeceased by her husband Frederick V. Ewell Sr.
She is survived by her children John A. Muller Jr, Christine Krafcik, Peter A. Muller and his wife Kathy and Sandy Sadauskas and his wife Rose; sister Teresa Clements; six grandchildren Frederick Krafcik Jr (Ann), Christopher Krafcik (Amiee), Pamela Muller, Patricia Koehn (Richard), Michael Sadauskas (Jennifer) and Ryan Sadauskas; and five great grandchildren Zoey, Michael, Emily, Andrew and Evan.
A service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 6329 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk VA 23502 with burial to follow. You may offer condolences at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020