The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map

Evelyn Ewell


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Ewell Obituary
Evelyn Ewell, 93, passed away on February 28, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1926 in Wilkes-Barre, PA. She is predeceased by her husband Frederick V. Ewell Sr.

She is survived by her children John A. Muller Jr, Christine Krafcik, Peter A. Muller and his wife Kathy and Sandy Sadauskas and his wife Rose; sister Teresa Clements; six grandchildren Frederick Krafcik Jr (Ann), Christopher Krafcik (Amiee), Pamela Muller, Patricia Koehn (Richard), Michael Sadauskas (Jennifer) and Ryan Sadauskas; and five great grandchildren Zoey, Michael, Emily, Andrew and Evan.

A service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 6329 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk VA 23502 with burial to follow. You may offer condolences at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -