Evelyn F. Wagner
Evelyn Ray Frazier Wagner, 85, of Suffolk passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, September 29. 2020. She was the daughter of the late Thomas E "Ted" Frazier and Mary Gertrude Lane Frazier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Delmas Wagner, Sisters, Margaret E Frazier and Carolyn Frazier Larkins, and brother, David K Frazier.

She retired from Lipton Tea Company in 1995 and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Hope Sunday School class and Winnie Roundtree circle. She was also active with Happy Active Christians (HAC).

She is survived by her daughters, Amy M. Wagner and Rebecca S. Wagner; grandchildren, Taylor L Stuck, Kelsey Wagner Rowland (Brandon) and Wyatt B. Stuck; sisters-in-law, Genell W. Dingus, Peggy W. Royston, and Evelyn W. Collier and her much loved nieces and nephews.

She was devoted to her family and friends and touched so many lives during her journey here on earth and will always be remembered as a kind and caring soul. Her family would like to say Thank You to Anne and Oscar Lamb for their support of our mother and to everyone who participated in this journey with us and for your love of our mother.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:30 AM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk. Burial will be private at Albert G. Horton. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 PM.

Flower memorials welcome, but in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:30 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:30 AM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
