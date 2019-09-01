|
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Evelyn Feliciano was called to heaven by her creator, lord and savior Jesus Christ.
She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. She was adopted by Mr. Manuel and Mercedes Gonzalez. She attended Seton Hall University and Wilfred Beauty Academy, and also became a travel agent. She owned a cleaning business, loved to dance, fish, and travel. She loved nature and watching butterflies. She had a green thumb and loved to maintain her plants and flowers. She was most recognized for the Christmas villages she created. She loved to set up the town houses and people in a manner that reflected how she thought they would be in real life. That made the villages come alive for her.
She is survived by her husband Eloy, and son Luis Melendez, sister Mary, grandkids, nieces and nephews, her best friends and sisters Blanca and Connie.
Evelyn loved freely. For her ultimate sacrifice she gave her body to science. An Anatomical Donation was made to Duke University.
A celebration of her life is planned for 6:00 pm, November 16, 2019 at 600 Piney Branch Drive, Virginia Beach. Please direct any questions to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the in memory of Evelyn Feliciano.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019